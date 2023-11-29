FBR Decides to Take Action Against Doctors, Lawyers and Industrialists

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to register members of different associations and service providers like lawyers and tax advisers of High courts and the Supreme Court under the broadening the tax base exercise, official sources told ProPakistani.

The probe is set to target members of powerful associations including industrialists, lawyers, and doctors.

FBR sources have disclosed that meticulous data collection is underway, focusing on members affiliated with major associations throughout the country. The process involves the compilation of detailed information, including identity card numbers and mobile numbers.

ALSO READ IMF Starts Work On Potential New Bailout Program For Pakistan

To ensure the accuracy of the collected data, the FBR will leverage information from the Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), sources confirmed. The move is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the tax net and bring high-income individuals within its purview.

Furthermore, in a bid to enhance expertise and streamline the process, technical experts from the International Monetary Fund have engaged with FBR tax officials.

The FBR’s subsidiary, PRAL, has been at the center of this data collection, with sources suggesting a prolonged effort to amass relevant information for the tax probe.