Here’s How Much Hajj Will Cost Pakistan This Year

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has increased Hajj quota under the sponsorship scheme from 10,000 to 25,000, a local media outlet reported on Wednesday.

Earlier, the federal government had allocated 10,000 slots for the sponsorship scheme, but the Ministry of Religious Affairs has now revised the quota, expanding it to 25,000.

The Religious Affairs Ministry has informed the Ministry of Finance that it would require a total of $280 million in foreign exchange for the upcoming Hajj operation and expenses in Saudi Arabia. The ministry expects to obtain $100 million from the sponsorship scheme.

It is pertinent to mention that under the sponsorship scheme, the hajj expenses will be collected in dollars and the applicant must hold a valid Pakistani passport.

Hajj under the sponsorship scheme will cost up to $3,800. Additionally, the government has also introduced a short hajj package, which will be concluded in a maximum of 25 days. It must be noted that the short hajj will cost Rs, 80,000 more than the normal Hajj package.