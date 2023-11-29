Murree Gets 5 Tourist Facilitation Centers Ahead of Snow Season

In preparation for the upcoming snow season spanning from December 1, 2023, to March 1, 2024, tourist facilitation centers have been established at five different locations in Murree. The primary objective of these centers is to ensure the safety and guidance of tourists during their visit.

According to reports, the central control room overseeing all tourist facilitation centers will be located at Jinnah Hall, GPO Chowk Facilitation Centre. Each center will be staffed by officers from various departments, including traffic police, police station, civil defense, IESCO, cantonment board, municipal corporation, Punjab highways, tourism, and the meteorological department.

These facilitation centers will operate on a 24-hour shift basis. To manage the influx, a maximum of 18,000 vehicles will be permitted to enter Murree during snowfall. The facilitation centers are strategically positioned at GPO Chowk, Guldna, Lower Topa, Jhika Gali, and Changla Gali.

To regulate entry routes from Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Kotli Sattian, Azad Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, special picket points have been established in Murree. Computerized vehicle counting at these points will cease entry after the 18,000-vehicle limit is reached.

District Officer Civil Defence, Talib Hussain, emphasized the implementation of a full emergency for December, January, and February during the Murree snowfall season. He urged tourists to come prepared with warm clothes, blankets, water bottles, food items, and small gas stoves. Vehicles entering Murree should also have sufficient fuel.

He disclosed that 35 civil defense personnel, including 15 armed officials, would be stationed in Murree markets and parking areas equipped with stun guns and walkie-talkies to ensure the safety of tourists. Activities such as brawling, aerial firing, and the possession of weapons are strictly prohibited, with violations resulting in arrests and the filing of cases.

He highlighted the fixation of official rates for tea, coffee, and other commodities in the markets. Price magistrates will monitor rates between 9 am and 1 pm, and strict measures against overcharging will be enforced. Hotel rents have also been categorized and fixed to prevent overcharging. Hussain warned that violations of these regulations would face strict consequences.