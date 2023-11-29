Rizwan or Sarfaraz? Shan Masood Still Unclear Who Will Play in Australia

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood interacted with the media in a press conference today, discussing the team’s outlook for the challenging Test series in Australia, specifically on the debate between Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan, as to who will start for the Men in Green in the Test series downunder.

During the press conference ahead of their departure to Australia, Shan Masood expressed his confidence in the wicketkeeping abilities of Sarfraz, stating that he is a proficient wicketkeeper-batsman with a noteworthy performance history.

ALSO READ Another Major Blow to Karachi Kings as Mohammad Amir Set to Leave Franchise

Masood said, “Sarfraz is one of the best wicketkeeper-batters and has delivered strong performances during the 2016/17 Test series, prompting a change in our Test batting lineup.”

Masood also highlighted Rizwan’s impressive track record in Australia, emphasizing the need to assess the conditions before finalizing the playing XI.

He further added, “Sarfraz is a settled wicketkeeper, and Rizwan has a commendable track record in Australia. We will assess the conditions first to gain a clear picture of the playing XI.”

ALSO READ Shan Masood Reveals Top-Order Combination for Australia Test Tour

Meanwhile, Pakistan is set to play a three-test series in Australia, followed by a warm-up match against Prime Minister XI. The Green Shirts will depart for Australia for the series tomorrow.