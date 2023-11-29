PIA Once Again Grapples With Fuel Shortage in Foreign Country

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) once again faced fuel shortage as supply at two major airports in Saudi Arabia was suspended.

According to a local media outlet, citing sources, PIA planes at the Makkah and Madinah airports were affected by the suspension of fuel supply.

The non-availability of fuel delayed multiple flights of the national flag carrier for three to four hours, resulting in significant inconvenience for passengers. A spokesperson for PIA confirmed that the airline faced a temporary suspension of fuel supply.

He explained that the delay in the transfers of funds to the oil firms’ accounts was the reason behind the fuel supply suspension. He added that the oil companies will resume the supply of fuel once the transactions are completed.

It is important to note that the national flag carrier has already suffered massive financial losses due to the non-availability of fuel. The Pakistan State Oil (PSO) had halted its fuel supply to PIA after it failed to clear dues.

As a result, PIA had to cancel hundreds of its flights on domestic and international routes. However, the flight operation was resumed later on after PSO received its dues.

On the other hand, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has asked PIA to return unused properties and offices. Acting upon the directive, the PIA general manager has ordered all the departments of the airline to provide details about unused buildings and land by December 15.

