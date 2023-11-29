These New “AI Agents” Could Take Your Office Job Soon

Last year’s debut of ChatGPT ignited an upsurge in AI research and investment, with one concept standing out for its potential to significantly transform the labor market.

This emerging trend centers around “AI agents,” a novel category of AI systems set to revolutionize the workplace. Functioning similarly to a personal assistant or a “synthetic employee,” these agents are capable of autonomous decision-making and can independently operate applications.

This week, the British start-up Tomoro brought attention to the term. Tomoro’s ambition is to reduce the working week to three days in the upcoming five years.

Tomoro’s founder Ed Broussard is betting big on how AI could revolutionize office jobs. He said:

We’re not talking about simple automation or the removal of repetitive tasks. Tomoro will be integrating synthetic employees into businesses alongside real people that have the ability to reason, grow, increase their knowledge, adapt their tone and problem solve.

AI agents will be designed to think for themselves, letting them make autonomous decisions. The capabilities of these agents will go beyond text and image generation. Tomoro believes that they will also be able to browse the internet, make online payments, and use various apps.

According to Bill Gates, we will be able to tell our computers what to do and the AI will take care of the rest, but it could be about 5 years before that happens.

In the near future, anyone who’s online will be able to have a personal assistant powered by artificial intelligence that’s far beyond today’s technology.

Market analysts also expect swift growth in the AI agent market. MarketDigits’ research forecasts AI’s market value to reach $65 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of 45%.