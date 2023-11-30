Govt Keeps Petrol Price Unchanged, Diesel Sees Slight Cut

The caretaker federal government has announced the revised petroleum prices for the next fortnight.

The price of petrol will remain the same while the price of high speed diesel has been cut by Rs. 7. This means the price of petrol will still be Rs. 281.34 per liter while the price of high speed diesel will be Rs. 289.71.

It is pertinent to mention here that at the last fortnightly review of petroleum prices, the government cut the price of petrol by Rs. 2.04 per liter while the price of high-speed diesel was slashed by Rs. 6.47 per liter.