Extra Costs: North Punjab Millers Refuse To Supply Flour At Govt Rates

Flour mills from Punjab and Islamabad have refused to supply wheat flour to the market produced from government-procured wheat over the unnecessary restrictions imposed by the food department.

Northern Punjab Millers have opted out of lifting 25 percent of government wheat from southern Punjab. Flour Millers stated in a joint statement that despite the complete removal of subsidies in the new wheat relief policy, flour mills in the Islamabad and Rawalpindi divisions have been compelled to bring wheat from southern Punjab at their own expense.

This will incur additional hefty expenditures, but flour mills are being compelled to sell flour under government rates, they added.

Meanwhile, former chairpersons of the Flour Mills Association Punjab have asserted that the wheat provided by the food department to the flour mills is unfit and unusable.