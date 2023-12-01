SIFC-Led IT Delegation All Set to Visit Qatar

A top IT companies’ delegation led by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) will visit Qatar from the 2nd to the 5th of December 2023.

The delegation headed by Caretaker IT Minister Dr Umar Saif will discuss cooperation between Pakistan & Qatar in the field of IT.

Sources told ProPakistani that representatives of more than 35 IT companies, SIFC, the Ministry of IT, and the Pakistan Software Export Board will be part of this delegation. The delegation will meet top Qatari officials and IT companies and participate in the Pakistan-Qatar IT Conference to be held on December 3.

ALSO READ Pakistan and Kuwait Ink 7 Multi-Billion Dollar Investment Deals

Caretaker Minister for IT and Telecom Dr. Umar Saif Chairman PASHA Zohaib Khan, Chairman Brand & Global Outreach Jamil Goheer, CCO Zeeshan Rehman Khattak, and Secretary General PASHA Nadeem Aslam Malik will be the guest speakers from the Pakistani side. Top officials of Qatar and heads of IT companies will also address the Pakistan-Qatar IT Conference.

According to sources, the Ministry of IT has taken the services of the Pakistani Embassy through the Foreign Office to make this visit effective. Business-to-business networking events have been lined up with many Qatari IT Companies and Government Authorities.

The delegation will take the Qatari authorities into confidence regarding Pakistan’s IT potential. The delegation will discuss investment in Pakistan and providing facilities to Pakistani companies in Qatar.

This is the second visit of the IT delegation of Pakistan to the GCC country after the establishment of SIFC. Earlier, a delegation of IT companies headed by the caretaker IT minister visited Saudi Arabia in September and signed various agreements.