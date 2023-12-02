Caretaker PM Kakar’s Climate Diplomacy Gains Momentum at COP28

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, currently in Dubai for the United Nations’ 28th Conference of Parties (COP28), has been actively engaged in various climate-related initiatives and high-level diplomatic meetings.

On the first day of his visit, the Prime Minister toured the Pakistan Pavilion at the COP28 venue. He received briefings on Pakistan’s efforts concerning negotiations and the operationalization of the Loss and Damage Fund.

Notably, the ‘Living Indus Initiative’ designed to restore the health of the Indus Basin through climate-resilient approaches and nature-based solutions was also outlined during the briefing.

The Prime Minister commended Pakistani climate experts for their contributions to climate change risk mitigation.

Accompanying the Prime Minister were Caretaker Ministers for Foreign Affairs and Climate Change, along with Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE.

This visit aimed to underscore Pakistan’s commitment to global climate action and showcase the nation’s initiatives towards climate resilience.

In a separate meeting, Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar engaged with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas of the Republic of Estonia on the sidelines of the World Climate Action Summit.

The leaders emphasized the importance of regular high-level engagement to bolster bilateral ties. Discussions included strengthening economic ties, with the signing of the Convention on Elimination of Double Taxation being welcomed.

The leaders explored potential cooperation in digital technology, Artificial Intelligence, trade, investment, higher education, and information technology.

Both Prime Ministers acknowledged the global importance of addressing climate change collectively and expressed a shared commitment to working together on common challenges such as climate change and food security.

The meeting, held at the Pakistan Pavilion adorned with Pakistani art, provided a platform to discuss bilateral relations and global issues, particularly the threats posed by climate change.

Moving forward, the Caretaker Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver a national statement at the World Climate Action Summit and participate in the High-Level Implementation Round Table on the second day of the COP28.

Additionally, he will engage in diplomatic dialogues with the Presidents of Sri Lanka and Maldives, the Prime Minister of Syria, and Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The Prime Minister will also attend a special event focused on Pakistan and address the gathering, further amplifying Pakistan’s role in global climate diplomacy.