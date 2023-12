Ranked third on the list is New Zealand, boasting a total of 102 victories.

India secured an unassailable 3-1 lead against Australia in the five-match T20I series by triumphing over them with a 20-run victory in the fourth T20I in Raipur.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, India posted a competitive total of 174/9 within the stipulated 20 overs. In response, Australia faced a tough challenge and managed to score 154/7 in their allotted 20 overs, falling short of the target.

Axar Patel, who claimed three crucial dismissals, was named as the Player of the Match.