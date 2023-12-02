WhatsApp Gets Secret Code Feature for Chat Lock

In May, WhatsApp introduced a new Chat Lock feature that allows users to secure their chats using their device’s password or biometric authentication, such as a fingerprint. This feature hides sensitive chats in a special “Locked chats” folder within the chat list. To enhance security and privacy further, WhatsApp has now launched an additional feature named Secret Code for Chat Lock.

The Secret Code function enables users to set a unique password, different from their device’s password, to conceal the locked chats folder from the main chat list. This folder becomes accessible only by entering the secret code in WhatsApp’s search bar.

Users have the flexibility to create their secret code using a combination of letters, numbers, special characters, or even emojis. Additionally, for those who prefer not to hide their locked chats, the option to keep them visible in the chat list is still available.

ALSO READ WhatsApp’s AI Chatbot Appears in Latest Beta

WhatsApp has streamlined the process of securing chats, making it more user-friendly. Now, you can simply lock a chat by long-pressing on it, rather than navigating to the chat’s settings.

The rollout of the Secret Code feature has commenced and it is expected to become available to all users worldwide in the upcoming months.

More Upcoming Features

As always, WhatsApp is working on several new features that are set to launch in future versions of WhatsApp. These have been spotted in beta versions of WhatsApp that are sometimes publicly available.

According to these beta versions, WhatsApp is looking to update the search feature, letting you search by username. It is also working on the ability to allow channel owners to invite admins and more shortcuts for locked chats.