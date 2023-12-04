Former Pakistan Cricketer Regrets Choosing Education Over Match-Fixing

Former Pakistan cricketer, Abdur Rouf Khan has expressed regret over choosing to pursue education instead of making money through match-fixing.

Abdur Rouf recently took to his social media account on X (formerly Twitter), where he expressed regret over his 18-year pursuit of an MPhil in sports science, stating that he should have opted for the seemingly easier path of match-fixing.

Abdur Rouf said, “As a Test Cricketer, I regret that I chose the field of education instead of match-fixing”. He said this in response to Salman Butt’s appointment as a selector in the Pakistan Cricket Board, a decision which was later reversed owing to massive public backlash.

He added, “I should have chosen the easier field of match-fixing instead of wasting 18 years doing an MPhil in sports science and going three master’s degrees so that I could get a bigger position in PCB”.

Abdur Rouf showcased his talents as a right-arm fast-medium bowler during his tenure with the Pakistani national cricket team from 2008 to 2009. Making his first-class debut in October 1999, he left an indelible mark on the cricketing landscape.

Abdur Rauf made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe during the 2007–08 season, although his participation was limited to just one match in the series.

In June 2009, owing to his consistent and noteworthy performances in domestic cricket, Rouf earned a spot in the 15-man Pakistani squad slated to tour Sri Lanka by the end of that month. His first appearance in the full Pakistani Test team transpired during the Test match against Sri Lanka held at Galle from July 4–8, 2009.

While he also featured in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, his impact was relatively modest, securing only one wicket and contributing eight runs as Australia emerged victorious. Subsequently, Rouf found himself omitted from the lineup for the subsequent match.