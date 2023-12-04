Sarfaraz Ahmed Reveals Babar Azam’s Role After Leaving Captaincy

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman and the winning captain of the Champions Trophy 2017, Sarfraz Ahmed, has praised Babar Azam and emphasized the strong batting prowess of the lineup.

During a recent media interaction, Sarfraz Ahmed shared that Babar Azam is contributing his insights as a senior player in the camp, alongside Shan Masood.

ALSO READ Haris Rauf Plays Cricket With Little Fans in the Mountains [Video]

Sarfaraz Ahmed said, “We have great batsmen like Babar Azam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, and Imam-ul-Haq”.

He added, “Congratulations to Shan Masood on his appointment as captain, and it’s commendable to witness Babar Azam providing his insights as a senior player in the camp. His role as a former captain, assisting Shan Masood, is truly admirable”.

Sarfaraz also noted that the strong chemistry between Shan Masood and Mohammad Hafeez is a positive indicator for the team, suggesting that it bodes well for Pakistan cricket.

He expressed optimism for Pakistan’s cricket during this tour, stating that he believes our Test squad is well-balanced.

The Green Shirts are currently undergoing training in Canberra. They are scheduled to play a four-day warm-up match against the Prime Minister’s XI on December 6. The much-anticipated three-match Test series begins with the first clash against Australia on December 14 in Perth.