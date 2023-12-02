Wahab Riaz Denies Reports of Salman Butt’s Inclusion in Selection Committee

Wahab Riaz has denied the rumors of Salman Butt’s inclusion in the selection panel for the Australia tour as well as his appointment as a consultant in selection committee.

In a recent clarification, newly-appointed Chief Selector Wahab Riaz has refuted claims surrounding Salman Butt’s involvement with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Addressing the speculation surrounding Butt’s alleged role in the team selection for the upcoming Australia tour, Wahab Riaz asserted that Salman Butt is currently not associated with the PCB.

Wahab Riaz emphasized that Salman Butt had no role in the decision-making process for the tour down under, dispelling any misconceptions that may have surfaced on social media. The chief selector further revealed that the possibility of Salman Butt’s inclusion was indeed under consideration but, after careful evaluation, the decision was made not to appoint him as a consultant member of the selection committee.

This clarification from Wahab Riaz aims to put to rest the controversy that had arisen in the wake of reports suggesting Salman Butt’s involvement in the selection panel for the Test squad. Earlier, the reports of Salman Butt’s sudden inclusion in the selection committee had sparked a controversy on social media.