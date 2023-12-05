CNG Supply Resumed in Islamabad and Punjab

In a significant relief for the inflation-afflicted, authorities have resumed the supply of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), providing a cheaper fuel alternative amidst the skyrocketing petrol prices.

The supply of CNG has been resumed at stations across the federal capital as well as several areas of Punjab.

It is important to mention that the price of CNG is comparatively lower than petrol. The per KG cost of CNG is Rs. 52 less than petrol.

According to the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) and Topline Securities, the sale of petroleum products declined by 16% in the first five months of the financial year compared to the same period last year.

Earlier this month, the caretaker government decided against providing relief to the masses, maintaining the current price of petrol. However, the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) has been reduced by Rs. 7 per liter to Rs. 289.71.