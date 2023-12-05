DRAP Registers New Lifesaving Medicines from Local Companies Amid Shortage

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 5, 2023 | 6:21 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has green-lit the registration of new lifesaving medicines from various pharmaceutical companies to address shortages.

The lifesaving medicines include anesthesia injections, anti-cancer medicine, influenza vaccines, Anafortan injections, Semaglutide injections, stated Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan.

ALSO READ

Earlier, Dr. Nadeem had ordered the authority to take steps for the registration of these medicines to address the shortage. Acting upon his orders, DRAP has now given approval to the registrations of these medicines.

The minister hoped that approval from the authority would end the ongoing shortage.

ALSO READ

Last month, DRAP had digitized the registration of 90,000 drugs and the licenses of 650 pharmaceutical companies in an effort to tackle the proliferation of unregistered and unlicensed drugs.

The new system has enabled pharmaceutical companies to apply for drug registration and licensing online. It is expected to significantly expedite the approval process.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Momal Sheikh Radiates Love: Shares Intimate Moments with Better Half
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>