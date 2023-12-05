Punjab Police Announces Hundreds of Jobs for Intelligence Operators

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 5, 2023 | 12:01 pm

The Punjab Police has commenced the recruitment process for both male and female intelligence operators, extending the invitation to candidates from every corner of the province.

A total of 225 positions are now available for applicants, with successful recruits slated to be deployed in various Special Branches across Punjab.

Quota Allocation and Eligibility Criteria

In a bid to promote gender diversity, the recruitment process has earmarked a 15 percent quota for female candidates, while the minority quota constitutes 5 percent of the total positions.

Candidates interested in applying must possess a domicile in any district of Punjab and hold at least an intermediate degree.

Age Limit and Application Period

Eligible candidates, irrespective of gender, falling within the age bracket of 18 to 25 years, are encouraged to submit their applications.

The application window has opened today and will close on December 20, 2023.

How to Apply

Prospective intelligence operators can obtain the application form from the official Punjab Police website.

Completed application forms must be submitted at designated Regional Offices of the Special Branch, listed below:

  • SSP, Special Branch Sheikhupura
  • SSP, Special Branch Lahore
  • SSP, Special Branch Faisalabad
  • SSP, Special Branch Multan
  • SSP, Special Branch Bahawalpur
  • SSP, Special Branch Gujranwala
  • SSP, Special Branch Rawalpindi
  • SSP, Special Branch Sargodha
  • SSP, Special Branch Sahiwal
  • SSP, Special Branch DG Khan

This strategic distribution of Regional Offices aims to streamline the application process and facilitate candidates from various parts of the province.

Enhancing Intelligence Capabilities

The recruitment drive aligns with the Punjab Police’s commitment to enhancing its intelligence infrastructure and ensuring a robust presence in all Special Branches.

Intelligence operators play a critical role in gathering and analyzing information vital for maintaining law and order across the region.

