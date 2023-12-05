Karachi Kings Retain 5 Key Players for PSL 9

Karachi Kings have decided to retain five players for the upcoming season 9 of the Pakistan Super League.

According to sources, top-order batters James Vince, Shoaib Malik, fast bowlers Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza and unorthodox spinner Tabraiz Shamsi are set to be retained. The management has expressed confidence in these players and they will disclose the names of these five players in due time.

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir will not be retained, with Quetta Gladiators being his possible next destination due to the departure of Naseem Shah.

There are possibilities of Karachi Kings trading middle-order batter Tayyab Tahir with another franchise. The audience recently saw middle-order batter Iftikhar Ahmed swap teams with South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw.

The PSL season 9 draft ceremony is scheduled to be held on 13 December 2023 at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore. The final date to confirm up to eight retentions of each franchise is 7 December 2023, two days from now.

PSL franchises are seen asking their supporters on social media about the players who should be retained. The upcoming days will be filled with surprises for the PSL audience as teams will make retentions which will surprise a few.