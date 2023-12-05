Huawei Enjoy 70 Launched With the Most Bizarre Looking Camera

Huawei has unveiled one of its most affordable smartphones for the year in China, dubbed the Enjoy 70. Although it stands out for its cheap price tag, it also has an equally questionable-looking main camera design on the back.

This device features a 6.75″ HD+ LCD and, notably, supports Always On Display (AOD) despite the lack of an OLED panel. It includes a small notch housing an 8MP front-facing camera. On the rear, there’s a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro lens.

Running on HarmonyOS 4, the Huawei Enjoy 70 offers up to 256 GB of internal storage. While Huawei’s official website doesn’t specify the processor or RAM, VMall indicates it’s powered by an octa-core processor. There have been speculations about it featuring the Kirin 710A SoC.

Additionally, the Enjoy 70 is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and introduces an Enjoy X button on its left frame. This button displays frequently used apps with a single press and can directly launch apps with a double-click or long press, making app switching reliably quick.

The Huawei Enjoy 70 is powered by a robust 6,000 mAh battery, complemented by 22.5W fast charging capability. It is available in three color options: green, white, and black. The pricing for the 128 GB model is set at $170, and the 256 GB variant is priced at $195 in China.

Currently, the smartphone can be pre-ordered in China via VMall. However, its release in other international markets remains unconfirmed.

Huawei Enjoy 70 Specifications