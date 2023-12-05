Lahore Based CodeNinja Raises $1.6 Million Funding

Lahore-based software development company CodeNinja has raised $1.6 million from sAi Venture Capital and its strategic partners Plutus21 Capital and affiliates.

According to a press release, CodeNinja is one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing technology companies, operating through three regional offices and experiencing 100 percent year-on-year growth in recent years.

CodeNinja’s CEO Mukhtar Ahmad said the tech company’s mission is to smoothly integrate intelligence and computing into its clients’ operational fabric. Since its establishment in 2014, the company has worked with over 100 clients worldwide.

He added that the company’s artificial intelligence has been designed to foster a purpose-driven ecosystem to encourage success.

Meanwhile, the Managing Partner of sAi Venture Capital Ahsan Jamil remarked that the firm is thrilled about CodeNinja’s capacity to partner with global enterprise clients and provide value-added services.

He added that tapping the export potential necessitates more than just finance, and sAi Venture Capital aims to provide systematic assistance to help businesses become global technology players.