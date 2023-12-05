NEPRA Hikes Electricity Tariff by Rs. 3.07 Per Unit for December Bills

By Umer Tariq | Published Dec 5, 2023 | 7:15 pm

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday notified a Rs. 3.07 per unit increase in the price of electricity in terms of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for ex-Wapda distribution companies (DISCOs).

The above adjustment will be applicable to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and Lifeline consumers.

The adjustment will be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of October 2023. XWDISCOs will reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of October 2023 in the billing month of December 2023.

It is pertinent to mention here that the distribution companies had asked NEPRA to allow an increase of Rs. 3.53 per unit in terms of FCA.

