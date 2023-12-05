SIFC-Led IT Delegation Holds Various G2G Meetings With Qatari Officials

Pakistani IT delegation headed by IT Minister Dr Umar Saif held various G2G and meetings with Qatari officials.

The delegation met with CEO of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Mansoor Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, the President Qatar National Cyber Security Agency Abdul Rehman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki and other Qatari officials and discussed collaboration in IT sector.

The Pakistani delegation also visited Qatar Science & Technology Park, Qatar Development Bank and Qatar Free Zone Authority. During these visits’ corporations in technology transfer, investment in IT infrastructure, innovation and research, cyber security corporation and E-Governance initiatives, business partnerships, and digital transformation were discussed.

During the meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Investment Authority Mansoor Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, QIA CIO of APAC & Africa, Sheikh Faisal Al-Thani was also present. The meeting focused on exploring opportunities and potential collaborations across various sectors between Pakistan and Qatar. Both sides discussed the avenues to strengthen bilateral ties, and foster economic cooperation through collaboration in technology, innovation, investment in IT infrastructure, and other related fields.

Pakistani IT delegation visited the Qatar Cyber Security Agency, where the delegation met with Engineer Abdul Rahman bin Ali Al-Farahid Al-Malki, President of the National Cyber Security Agency and other officials.

Qatar National Cyber Security Agency posted on its official X(Twitter) that during the meeting, Pakistani IT Minister Dr. Umar Saif and President of the National Cyber Security Agency Engineer Abdul Rahman bin Ali Al-Farahid Al-Malki discussed the bilateral cooperation in the field of cyber security and explored ways to develop and enhance partnership in this field.

The Pakistani Delegation led by IT Minister visited Qatar Science and Technology Park to explore potential collaborations between Pakistan and Qatar in science, technology, and innovation. Minister Umar Saif posted on X(Twitter) “Great visit to the Qatar Science and Technology Park to explore how our startups can benefit from their incubator and startup fund. We agreed to sign an agreement to establish a startup exchange program between IGNITE and the Qatar Science and Technology Park”.

The delegation visited the Qatar Development Bank and held a meeting with officials to discuss supporting innovative startups, fostering cross-border entrepreneurship, etc. According to the Pakistan Embassy in Qatar, the Minister for IT Dr. Umar Saif held a meeting with Qatar Development Bank, a leading investment agency in Qatar supporting startups, especially in Fintech and AgriTech. The meeting explored avenues for potential collaboration in the IT sector.

The Pakistani IT delegation also held visited Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) where held meetings with CEO of QFZ Sheikh Mohammad H.F Al-Thani. Qatar Free Zones Authority posted on its official X (Twitter) account that “QFZ welcomed HE Dr. Umar Saif, Minister of IT & Telecommunication of Pakistan and his accompanying delegation, which included Muhammed Aejaz, Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar.

The delegation met Sheikh Mohammed H. F. Al-Thani, CEO of QFZ at Ras Bufontas Free Zone. During the meeting, discussions centered on fostering collaborations between Qatar and Pakistan to attract companies seeking expansion opportunities in Qatar.