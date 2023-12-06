Another Pakistani City Overtakes Lahore and Karachi Becoming Most Polluted City in the World

In a startling environmental development, Peshawar has now surpassed Lahore and Karachi, becoming the world’s most polluted city. As smog continues to envelop parts of Pakistan, Peshawar’s air quality has reached alarming levels. This morning, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to a staggering 324, a figure that places it at the top of global pollution rankings.

Lahore, previously known for its high pollution levels, now follows as the second most-polluted city globally, with an AQI of 269. Certain areas in Punjab’s capital have experienced even more severe conditions, with AQI levels spiking to an alarming 400 at times.

ALSO READ Corporate Recycling: A Critical Solution to Tackle Climate Change

As of 4 PM today, the situation remains critical, with Peshawar’s AQI at 223, leading the list of polluted cities in Pakistan. Following closely are Rawalpindi and Lahore, with AQI values of 172 and 165, respectively. These numbers are continually updated, reflecting the fluctuating nature of air quality.

The Pakistan Engineering Services area in Lahore has been particularly affected, recording an AQI of 403. Other areas like Brevzon and The Mall have also reported dangerously high AQI levels, at 397 and 388, respectively.

ALSO READ Lahore High Court Orders Increased Fines for Water Misuse

This escalation in pollution levels in Peshawar and other cities highlights the urgent need for environmental interventions. The government and relevant authorities are called upon to take immediate action to address this smog crisis, emphasizing the critical need for public awareness and proactive measures to safeguard the health of the citizens and the environment.