Punjab Makes It Necessary for Private School Students to Use Buses

The Punjab government has launched a significant initiative to address the ongoing smog crisis by reforming the transportation policies of private schools.

The new regulations require private educational institutions to ensure that at least 60% of their students are transported via school buses. This marks a significant shift from the previous situation where many students used private vehicles for their commute.

The move is aimed at reducing the environmental impact of individual transportation choices and addressing the severe smog levels in the area. The Education Authority in Lahore has issued a directive mandating private schools to acquire their own buses and transport a majority of their students through these buses. Schools that fail to comply with this directive face potential punitive actions.

To ensure compliance, private schools are required to purchase buses and provide certificates as proof. This strict oversight demonstrates the government’s dedication to implementing this new policy and promoting shared responsibility among educational institutions.

Currently, a large percentage of students in private schools use private vehicles or private van services for transportation. This policy initially targets major school franchises, with plans for wider implementation in the future. This initiative by the Punjab government is a proactive step towards addressing environmental challenges and promoting sustainable practices in the education sector.