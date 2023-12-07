Canada Now Offers Open Work Visa to All PR Applicants Under Family Class

In a significant step towards advancing family reunification and providing support to immigrants, the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has unveiled an innovative policy.

This policy allows spouses, partners, and dependents of permanent residents, citizens, temporary workers, and students in Canada to apply for an open work permit.

The introduction of this policy has created new possibilities for families navigating the immigration process.

Open Work Permit for Spouses and Dependents

Individuals who attain Canadian citizenship and permanent residency can now apply for an open work permit for their spouse, partner, or dependent children. The primary goal of this initiative is to enable family members to contribute to the Canadian workforce while their sponsorship application for permanent residence is in progress.

Implications for Applicants

Under this new policy, individuals can work for any employer in Canada while their application is being processed. This offers financial support for both the applicants and their families. Notably, the previous requirement to wait for an Acknowledgement of Receipt (AOR) before applying for an open work permit has been eliminated. This substantial change is poised to benefit numerous families across Canada.

Eligibility Criteria

As per the latest policy, spouses, partners, and dependents can apply for an open work permit as soon as they submit a full application for permanent residence under the spouse or common-law partner in Canada class (SPCLC) or other family class programs. This allows sponsored individuals to work for almost any employer in Canada, sustaining themselves and their families during the application process.

Application Process

To participate in the Open Work Permit Program, individuals must apply online. Simultaneously, those seeking to sponsor their spouse, partner, or child for permanent residence must submit sponsorship applications. This streamlined process aligns with the IRCC’s commitment to efficiency and accessibility in immigration procedures. Both the sponsor and the sponsored person are required to apply online, and detailed instructions and application forms can be found on the IRCC website.

Additional Benefits of Spousal Sponsorship

Spousal sponsorship plays a crucial role in Canada’s immigration system, promoting family reunification and cultivating a diverse and inclusive society. Once sponsored individuals become permanent residents, they gain eligibility for all the benefits and rights enjoyed by Canadian citizens, including healthcare, education, and social services.

Extension of Open Work Permits

Notably, open work permits have been extended for holders whose permits were set to expire between August 1 and the end of 2023. This extension provides additional support and flexibility for individuals awaiting the processing of their permanent residency applications.

Encouragement and Note

The announcement encourages all eligible individuals to leverage this new policy and apply for an open work permit, contributing to the Canadian economy while building a brighter future for themselves and their families. However, applicants should note that this is a new policy, and processing times may vary. Meeting all eligibility requirements is essential, and seeking professional guidance from an immigration consultant is recommended for any questions or assistance with the application.

The introduction of these new policies by IRCC underscores Canada’s dedication to fostering family unity, supporting immigrants, and creating inclusive opportunities in the Canadian workforce.