Pakistan Beats NZ to Stay on Course for Junior Hockey World Cup Quarter-Finals

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Dec 7, 2023 | 11:23 am

In the Junior Hockey World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand, the Green Shirts emerged victorious with a 4-0 result. Arshad Liaquat scored a hattrick, and captain Abdul Hanan Shahid scored one goal for Pakistan. Arshad Liaquat was named the Player of the Match.

Both teams couldn’t score until the end of the first quarter. Midfielder Arshad Liaquat scored a field goal for Pakistan in the 19th minute. In the 30th minute of the second quarter, Arshad Liaquat showcased excellent play with another field goal, strengthening Pakistan’s position.

In the 32nd minute, captain Abdul Hanan Shahid scored the third goal with a smart deflection on a penalty corner. In the fourth quarter, in the 54th minute, Arshad Liaquat scored the fourth goal for his country.

The Junior Hockey World Cup in Malaysia features 16 teams, including Pakistan in Pool D with the Netherlands, Belgium, and New Zealand. Pakistan will play its last match against Belgium on December 9th, 2023. A win in the match will confirm Pakistan’s spot in the quarter-finals of the event. A draw will mean that the top two teams will be decided on goal difference and it remains to be seen how tomorrow pans out for the Green Shirts.

2023 Junior Hockey World Cup – Group D

Position Country Played Won Draw Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points
1 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 7 3 +4 4
2 Belgium 1 1 0 0 4 0 +4 3
3 Netherlands 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 1
4 New Zealand 2 0 0 2 0 8 -8 0

Faiz Ahmed

