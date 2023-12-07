Xiaomi Redmi 13C Gets 5G Model for Cheap

Xiaomi has launched a 5G version of the Redmi 13C LTE with a different chipset, but mostly the same specifications as its 4G counterpart. Just like the Redmi 13C LTE, the 5G variant also features a highly affordable price tag.

Redmi 13C 5G features a 6.74-inch LCD with 720p resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Due to the nature of the LCD panel, an under-display fingerprint scanner is not possible, leading to the placement of the fingerprint sensor on the power button below the volume controls.

At its core, the Redmi 13C 5G is equipped with a Dimensity 6100+ chipset, featuring an octa-core CPU with speeds up to 2.2 GHz on its two main performance cores. It offers storage options of 128 GB or 256 GB and RAM variants of 4 GB, 6 GB, or 8 GB.

A distinguishing feature of the Redmi 13C 5G is its rear camera setup, which sets it apart from its LTE counterpart. The camera module has a unique design with two large black circles, housing a 50 MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a secondary camera, the resolution of which is not specified by Redmi in its promotional materials or official specifications.

The front-facing camera, housed in a waterdrop notch, has a 5MP sensor, a slight step down from the 8MP camera found in the other Redmi 13C model.

Xiaomi offers the Redmi 13C 5G with a 5,000 mAh battery, compatible with 18W PD charging via USB-C, but the retail package includes only a 10W charger. The phone features a dedicated microSD slot in the card tray, which can also accommodate two SIM cards with dual 5G support.

Additional specifications include a 3.5 mm audio jack, Android 13 with MIUI 14, and Gorilla Glass screen protection. Furthermore, the phone boasts splash and dust resistance, a valuable addition to budget-friendly smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G is available for $120 in Starlight Black, Startrail Green, and Startrail Silver color options.

Redmi 13C 5G Specifications