AIOU Announces Convocation Schedule for Various Degree Programs

The Convocation of Alama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will be held on January 31, 2024, at the Jinnah Convention Center, Islamabad.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, who is also the Chancellor of the University, will be the chief guest at the event. The ceremony will be hosted by the Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

Federal ministers, secretaries, senior officials of HEC, vice chancellors of various universities, rectors, renowned journalists, eminent social personalities, deans, professors, principal officers, faculty members, and students of AIOU will participate in convocation.

It is pertinent to mention here that 2024 marks the golden jubilee year of Allama Iqbal Open University. The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood, has decided to celebrate this occasion by organizing convocations at provincial levels to involve the students in the celebration.

AIOU has already completed the preparations for convocations in Muzaffarabad, as well as all the provincial capitals (Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar). Students from Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Rawalpindi Division (Attack, Chaklala, Jhelum and Rawalpindi) will participate in the convocation on January 31, 2024 being held at Jinnah Convention Center, Islamabad. Graduates of BA, B.Sc, BBA, B.Com, B.Ed, M.Ed, MA/M.Sc, MPhil, and PhD programs are advised to check their eligibility for the convocation on the http://convocation.aiou.edu.pk website. Eligible students can register themselves on the same link until December 20th.

The convocation for the Karachi chapter has been scheduled for March 3, 2024 and convocation for Lahore will be held on March 28, while Quetta will host the ceremony on May 19. The convocations for Peshawar and Muzaffarabad chapters are scheduled for June 9 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

All PhD graduates must register in Islamabad only, while the students of MPhil programs will be awarded gold medals and degrees during the convocations held in their respective cities. For more details about convocation, Students can contact [email protected] or 051-9571717.