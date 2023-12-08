Exporters Present Plan to Take Meat Exports to $5 Billion Annually

Pakistan can significantly boost its meat exports to the United States, potentially reaching an annual value of $5 billion—an impressive leap from the current $500 million.

The All Pakistan Meat Exporters and Processors Association (APMEPA) has unveiled an action plan in pursuit of this goal, presenting it to the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab. The key to this lies in the provision of incentives to meat exporters, including soft loans, leased land for breeding and fattening farms, and subsidies to explore untapped markets.

ALSO READ Here’s Why Onion Prices Have Doubled in the Past 30 Days

At present, Lahore alone contributes $300 million to the overall export value of meat and meat products.

In a strategic meeting led by APMEPA President Mian Abdul Hannan, a 21-member delegation engaged with the Punjab caretaker chief minister and minister for Livestock to devise strategies aimed at quintupling meat exports.

The association emphasized the urgent need to eliminate unjust taxes imposed on livestock farmers in animal markets. Additionally, the establishment of Foot & Mouth Disease (FMD) free compartments in the province was highlighted as a crucial step.

The closure of numerous markets in Pakistan is attributed to FMD, and achieving stages 3 and 4 of FMD control is deemed essential to unlock more destinations and access higher-end markets.

Promptly responding to these concerns, the chief minister directed measures to alleviate unwarranted taxes on livestock farmers and to establish FMD-free compartments.

The association disclosed that China had approved the export of products from existing Pakistani abattoirs with cooked/heat treatment facilities. However, the next milestone is to secure approval for chilled and frozen categories. To accomplish this, the replication of disease-free compartments, already approved near Sheikhupura, is crucial, particularly in Southern Punjab.

Responding to a longstanding demand, the exporters proposed a ban on slaughtering female animals to ensure future supplies. They advocated for the establishment of quarantine offices operating 24/7 at all airports, dry ports, and seaports.

ALSO READ Govt to Revise Payment Mechanism for TCP Imports As Food Circular Debt Crosses Rs. 259 Billion

In a bid to curtail rising costs, meat exporters urged either a ban or restrictions on the export of animal feed. They also called for subsidized energy tariffs for their sector, emphasizing the significant role of freezing as a major input cost for meat export.

Addressing market dynamics, the association sought the abolition of sales tax on branded retailed packed meat products to level the playing field against the informal/undocumented sector.