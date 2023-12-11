28 Professions That Can Help You Easily Get Skilled Worker Visa in the UK

The UK Skilled Worker Visa serves as a gateway for adept professionals worldwide to enrich the United Kingdom’s dynamic workforce. Launched in December 2020, this visa replaces the erstwhile Tier 2 (General) work visa, introducing a more streamlined immigration process with a notable inclusion – the shortage occupations list, presenting additional prospects for skilled workers.

To be eligible for the UK Skilled Worker Visa, applicants must fulfill several criteria, encompassing a valid job offer from a UK employer, possession of a Certificate of Sponsorship (COS) from said employer, English language proficiency, and the ability to accumulate a specific number of points within the points-based system.

The points system evaluates various factors, including the job offer, skill level, English language proficiency, and salary. A higher salary translates to more points, significantly enhancing the likelihood of a successful visa application.

Key Criteria for the UK Skilled Worker Visa, as outlined by the UK Government’s official website, include:

Job Offer: Applicants must secure a valid job offer from a UK employer. Certificate of Sponsorship (COS): Employers must furnish a Certificate of Sponsorship to validate the job offer. Points System: Successful applicants need to amass a minimum number of points based on factors such as the job offer, skill level, English language proficiency, and salary. English Language Proficiency: Applicants are required to demonstrate proficiency in the English language. Salary Requirements: A higher salary contributes to earning more points in the system.

Here are the 28 professions grappling with labor shortage in the UK.

Electronics Engineers Design and Development Engineers Production and Process Engineers Engineering Professionals not elsewhere classified IT Business Analysts, Architects, and Systems Designers Programmers and Software Development Professionals Web Design and Development Professionals Information Technology and Communications Professionals not elsewhere classified (Cyber Security Specialists) (Occupation Code: 2139) Veterinarians Actuaries, Economists, and Statisticians (Bio-informaticians and Informaticians only) Architects Quality Control and Planning Engineers Laboratory Technicians Artists Dancers and Choreographers Musicians Arts Officers, Producers, and Directors Graphic Designers Agriculture and Fishing Trades not elsewhere classified Welding Trades (High Integrity Pipe Welders with 3 or more years of experience) Bricklayers and Masons Roofers, Roof Tilers, and Slaters Carpenters and Joiners Construction and Building Trades not elsewhere classified Plasterers Care Workers and Home Carers Senior Care Workers Fishing and Other Elementary Agriculture Occupations not elsewhere classified (Large Fishing Vessel Deckhands with 3 or more years experience)

The UK Skilled Worker Visa, in conjunction with the shortage occupations list, presents a transparent pathway for skilled professionals to contribute significantly to the UK’s dynamic workforce. Prospective applicants are advised to stay abreast of updates to the shortage occupations list and thoroughly comprehend the visa requirements.