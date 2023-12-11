Vehicles With Tampered Number Plates to Get Double Challaned

The Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) has decided to take strict action against individuals using black paper on their number plates.

According to a spokesperson for the PSCA, it has decided to impose a double fine on such individuals. He explained that one fine would be issued for violating traffic rules, and the other one for tampering with the vehicle’s number plate.

The spokesperson added that the authority has already initiated action against vehicles with black paper on their number plates, impounding more than 130 vehicles, including rickshaws, motorcycles, and cars.

Furthermore, the PSCA official stated that under Motor Vehicle Ordinance 97A, concealing or using a fake number plate constitutes a criminal offense. Offenders could be put in jail for up to two years or face fines up to Rs2 lakh.

Authorities in Punjab have begun a massive crackdown against traffic rules violators, particularly underage drivers and those without a driving license.

Thousands of underage drivers have been arrested, while motorists without driving licenses are also being fined heavily. Following strict action, thousands of citizens across Punjab are visiting driving license centers daily to obtain their licenses and ensure compliance with regulations.