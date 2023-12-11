Xiaomi 14 Ultra’s Camera, Connectivity, and Unlocking Details Leaked

Xiaomi is preparing to launch its most powerful flagship phone for 2024 dubbed the 14 Ultra. Although there is no official launch date yet, more details about the phone’s specifications have surfaced thanks to a leak on Weibo.

The leak from tipster ‘Smart Pikachu’ has revealed that the upcoming Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to include several advanced features. These include satellite communication, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and telephoto macro functions.

Furthermore, Smart Pikachu mentioned that Xiaomi is collaborating on a comprehensive solution to enhance imaging performance and coordination across its four different focal lengths.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is rumored to boast a quad-camera setup with all 50MP sensors, featuring variable apertures ranging from f/1.6 to f/4.0. Digital Chat Station has shed light on the device’s impressive camera specifications, highlighting the inclusion of the newly announced Sony LTY900 sensor. This sensor is an enhanced version of the Sony IMX989 and comes with a 1-inch primary camera sensor, promising exceptional photography capabilities.

In the realm of security, Xiaomi 14 Ultra is said to be testing cutting-edge single-point ultrasonic fingerprint technology, setting it apart in Xiaomi 14 series. This feature is believed to be based on the Goodix under-display ultrasonic fingerprint technology, which could offer a more efficient and secure authentication method.

Battery-wise, the device is expected to be powered by a robust 5,180 mAh battery, supporting fast charging capabilities with 90W wired and 50W wireless options, ensuring quick power-up times.

The anticipated launch of Xiaomi 14 Ultra is around April of the next year. This timing seems to be in line with the release schedules of its competitors, such as the Vivo X100 Ultra and Huawei P70. As the launch date approaches, more detailed information about this flagship device is expected to surface, further highlighting its features and capabilities.