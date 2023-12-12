Xiaomi Pad 7’s Pro Version Will Launch Worldwide: Report

Xiaomi’s Pro versions of tablets largely stay limited to China. The Pad 6 series released the standard variant to the international market, but the Pad 6 Pro and Max are still exclusive to China. This is expected to change with the Xiaomi Pad 7 lineup.

A new report from GSMChina claims that the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro will also venture outside of China alongside its vanilla sibling, which goes against previous reports suggesting the Pro will stay in its home market. The report talks about the internal HyperOS build for the Pad 7 Pro, which has been spotted for the first time.

This internal build is based on the global version of HyperOS, which indicates that the Pad 7 Pro is also launching globally. The report does not mention any of the tablet’s specifications, however.

ALSO READ Black Shark S1 Pro Smartwatch With ChatGPT Launched Globally

In our first report, we said that Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro would only be sold in Mainland China. But there was an interesting development that shocked everyone. Xiaomi is planning to officially launch Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro in the international market.#XiaomiPad7Pro #Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/UjeD8VLDEn — GSMChina.com (@gsmchinacom) December 10, 2023

There are speculations that the Xiaomi Pad 7 might incorporate the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, while the Pad 7 Pro could feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Recent sources suggest the Pad 7 Pro might sport an LCD panel with an impressive 144Hz refresh rate.

ALSO READ Xiaomi is Thriving in its Home Market With 44% Growth in Sales

Anticipated features of the Pad 7 Pro include a rear panel housing a 50MP dual-camera system. Although information on the device’s battery size is currently unavailable, it is expected to support rapid 67W charging. Catering to audiophiles, the tablet is set to be equipped with quad speakers. Lastly, it is expected to run on HyperOS 14-based Android 14.

Reports suggest that Xiaomi is planning a launch event in April 2024 to unveil the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, with expectations that the Pad 7 and Pad 7 Pro tablets will also make their debut at the same event.