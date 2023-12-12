Black Shark S1 Pro Smartwatch With ChatGPT Launched Globally

In September, Black Shark, Xiaomi’s gaming subsidiary, introduced a range of accessories that included the Black Shark S1 smartwatch. Now, the gaming brand has unveiled an enhanced model named the Black Shark S1 Pro. This watch boasts a durable casing with IP68 waterproofing and incorporates a voice assistant with ChatGPT support.

Black Shark S1 Pro features a 1.43” AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 600 nits. It operates on a FreeRTOS system, akin to many of Xiaomi’s more budget-friendly smartwatches. Black Shark emphasizes that the integration of ChatGPT enables the AI assistant to handle simple queries, facilitating communication between the watch and its paired smartphone.

The S1 Pro watch introduces on-device Bluetooth calling, continuous 24/7 heart rate, and blood oxygen monitoring, as well as NFC capabilities. With the ability to track over 100 sports modes, Black Shark claims it has a 15-day battery life under regular usage.

Available in black and blue variants, the Black Shark S1 Pro is priced at $69 on Black Shark’s official website and $60 on AliExpress.

Black Shark 6?

There has been no Black Shark gaming smartphone from Xiaomi since the Black Shark 5, which launched in March 2022. There were a few leaks here and there for the Black Shark 6 earlier this year, but there has been no word about the smartphone since then.

According to older leaks, Black Shark 6 will feature a memory configuration of 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage, a 64MP Sony IMX686 main camera, and compatibility with 120W fast wired charging. Earlier reports also indicate the presence of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 5,000 mAh battery.

But if the phone is meant for 2024 now, we might see updated specifications such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, but there have been no leaks since then.