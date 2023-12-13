PCB Appoints Shaheen Afridi as Pakistan’s Test Vice Captain

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Director Media, Aalia Rasheed, has announced that fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been made the vice-captain of Pakistan’s Test cricket team for the three-match Test series down under.

ALSO READ Shan Masood Named New Captain of Karachi Kings

Afridi was recently appointed as the permanent T20I captain of the national side.

The left-arm pacer has played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs, and 52 T20Is for Pakistan, with tomorrow’s Test match being his 28th.

Afridi is named in the playing XI that will take part in the first Test starting tomorrow, 14 December 2023. PCB confirmed the playing XI earlier today which includes two debutant fast bowlers.

Shaheen Shah Afridi is the spearhead of the bowling attack, as this is his 2nd Test tour down under. He was a part of the previous team which went to Australia.

ALSO READ Usama Mir Signed by Worcestershire For Another Season

Khurram Shahzad and Aamir Jamal, both have performed superbly in this season’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Pakistan’s premier first-class tournament. They are coming into the series on the back of strong performances. They will be helped by Shaheen Shah Afridi and Faheem Ashraf who have more experience in the Test arena.