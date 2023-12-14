Apple iPhone 16 Prototype Renders Show New Camera Design

Although the release of the iPhone 16 series is still quite some time away, a recent piece from MacRumors provides early insights into the design of the base model of the iPhone 16.

Apple is reportedly exploring different designs and button placements for its forthcoming entry-level iPhone, currently referred to internally as “DeLorean”, probably because we will be going back in time to the iPhone X.

A set of pre-production design illustrations has been released, showcasing potential alterations. One of these designs draws inspiration from the iPhone X, showcasing a vertical pill-shaped module housing two camera lenses.

ALSO READ You Can Now PTA Approve iPhone 15 Pro on Interest-Free Installments

The yellowish variant of the iPhone 16 prototype presents a notable design shift with a single, unified volume button, replacing the separate volume up and down buttons that have been a staple on iPhones since 2010.

Each of the three models, including those rendered in pink and black, also introduces a capacitive ‘Action Button’ positioned above the volume rocker. Notably, the black model features a larger Action Button compared to the others.

ALSO READ You Can Now PTA Approve iPhone 15 Plus Via Interest-Free Installments

In addition to these changes, the pink and black models revert to a more traditional camera design, with each lens encased within a metal ring. The black model further incorporates a capacitive ‘Capture Button’ located beneath the power button.

This new feature, internally referred to as “Project Nova” at Apple, is expected to provide force touch feedback and function as a camera shutter button. It’s anticipated that the Action Button will be a standard feature across all models in the iPhone 16 series.