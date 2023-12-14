Ex-PCB Media Director Files a Case Against His ‘Illegal Termination’

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Media Director, Sami Ul Hasan Burney, has filed a petition against the PCB Management Committee (MC) in court due to him being dismissed from his post which is unconstitutional.

Burney has contested that the MC is hiring and firing professionals which isn’t in their mandate.

Burney’s lawyer commented, that the PCB MC does not have the authority to dismiss, suspend, or hire any executive, which is why his client’s dismissal is wrong.

Burney is an all-in-all professional, as he has been working with the PCB as a director since 2019. He has previously served the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the ‘Head of Media & Communications’ for thirteen years, 2006-19.

In 2002, Burney was given his previous post in PCB, when he was hired as General Manager (GM), Media. He served for two years before heading foreign when ICC called him.

ALSO READ Here Are the Complete Squads for All Franchises in PSL 9

PCB MC is headed by Zaka Ashraf, who is not a fan favorite at this point. He has received criticism over the handling of the national side during the recently held Cricket World Cup.

Ashraf even shared screenshots of the national team captain, Babar Azam’s chat with a private television channel which prompted the fans to react.