Fatima Sana to Lead Pakistan in 2nd ODI Against New Zealand

Fatima Sana will perform the captaincy duties of Pakistan’s Women’s cricket team for the upcoming second ODI against New Zealand.

This leadership role comes as a result of the unavailability of Nida Dar, and Fatima Sana is set to lead the team in the 2nd One-day international, marking a pivotal moment in her cricket career.

Nida Dar sustained an injury while batting in the first One Day International against New Zealand.

During a recent conversation with local media, Fatima Sana conveyed her profound excitement at the honor of leading the Pakistan women’s side in ODIs. Despite the unfortunate circumstances surrounding Nida Dar’s injury, Fatima Sana acknowledged her as an inspiration and expressed heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery.

She added, “We had a historic T20I series win against New Zealand, and I know the players are eager to perform well in the ODI series too. Although we didn’t have a good outing in the first ODI, we are all geared up to excel in tomorrow’s game.”

Diana Baig, initially ruled out of the ODI series due to a finger injury sustained during a pre-series practice session, has recently undergone surgery on the index finger of the bowling arm. As a result of the surgical intervention, Diana will be on the sidelines of competitive cricket for the next four weeks.