Ali Tareen Apologizes to Mohamad Rizwan Over Old Tweet

Multan Sultans’ owner, Ali Khan Tareen, has issued a formal apology to Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, addressing a past tweet in a gesture of reconciliation.

Ali Tareen recently re-shared a tweet originally posted on X (formerly Twitter) in 2020, during Mohammad Rizwan’s tenure with the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). In the tweet, he had expressed the opinion that Mohammad Rizwan was not a T20 batter.

That’s when he was playing for Karachi. They made us think this! 🙏🏼😄#GhalatFehmiMaaf https://t.co/KShTXtmjSv — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) December 9, 2023

However, when Rizwan assumed the role of captain for the Multan Sultans, Tareen remarked, “That’s when he was playing for Karachi. They made us think this! #GhalatFehmiMaaf.”

In a separate statement, Tareen expressed admiration for Mohammad Rizwan, lauding him as an outstanding captain who possesses the qualities needed to lead the team effectively. He added, “Mohammad Rizwan is our excellent captain; he will lead the team.”

It should be noted that Mohammad Rizwan, originally with the Karachi Kings, made a significant move to the Multan Sultans, where he not only assumed leadership but also guided the team to clinch the Pakistan Super League (PSL) title in 2021.

He had previously been a part of the Karachi Kings’ PSL triumph in 2020 under the captaincy of Imad Wasim.

Before his time with Karachi, Rizwan initially showcased his talents with the Lahore Qalandars during the first two seasons of the PSL.

Now officially ranked as the world’s 2nd-best T20I batsman, Mohammad Rizwan has evolved into a phenomenal force in the format. His contributions extend beyond domestic success, as he consistently delivers match-winning performances for both Multan Sultans and the Pakistan national team, solidifying his status as a key player on the international stage.