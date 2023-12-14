Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

How to Watch Pakistan Vs. UAE U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final [Live Stream]

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Dec 14, 2023 | 5:52 pm

Pakistan’s impressive performance in the ACC U19 Asia Cup has earned them a spot in the semi-finals, where they will take on the United Arab Emirates tomorrow morning. The semi-final will kick off at 10 AM (Pakistan time) at ICC Academy Oval 1 tomorrow, 15 December 2023.

In a tournament marked by intense and exciting matches, Pakistan’s young cricketers have secured an undefeated record in their group, defeating Nepal, India, and Afghanistan.

Against Nepal, fast bowler Mohammad Zeeshan’s six wickets and crucial half-centuries from captain Saad Baig and Azan Awais played key roles in the seven-wicket victory.

Facing India, Azan Awais’s splendid century, along with notable half-centuries from Saad Baig and Shahzaib, contributed to an eight-wicket win.

In the match against Afghanistan, opener Shamyl Hussain’s notable 75 runs played a significant role in the team posing 303, which Pakistan defended with ease.

The semi-final promises to be an interesting and tough contest, as United Arab Emirates U-19 has shown excellent performance, securing the second position in their group after defeating Sri Lanka and Japan following a loss to Bangladesh.

Saad Baig stated that they have performed well in all three matches but emphasized that their ultimate goal is to win the final. He mentioned the team’s efforts to correct mistakes after each match and their preparation for upcoming challenges.

In the 2021 U19 Asia Cup, UAE faced a 21-run defeat against Pakistan. Pakistan’s captain Qasim Akram won the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance, which included scoring 50 runs and taking three wickets.

How To Watch?

The match will be live-streamed on the Asian Cricket Council’s YouTube channel.

Pakistan VS United Arab Emirates (U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final) Watch Live

