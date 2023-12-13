Huawei FreeClip Earbuds Launched With Premium Features and Comfortable Design

Huawei has just unveiled FreeClip, their latest innovation in the realm of wireless earbuds. This product stands out with its novel open-ear design, tailored for comfortable wear throughout the day.

The design of the FreeClip consists of three integral components: the Comfort Bean, the Acoustic Ball, and the C-bridge Design. The Comfort Bean is ergonomically shaped like a bean to conform smoothly to the ear’s natural contours.

The Acoustic Ball is crafted based on actual cavum concha models, ensuring it is of an ideal size for comfort. The C-bridge design includes an adaptive sensor that fine-tunes the pressure exerted by the clasp mechanism. This mechanism is engineered to incorporate nine core wires within its slender cantilever arm.

Huawei claims that FreeClip is a pioneering product in the industry, being the first open-ear bud that is designed to fit both the left and right ears without distinction.

In terms of specifications, FreeClip boasts an impressive battery life, lasting up to 32 hours on a single charge. It can be fully recharged in just 40 minutes, and a quick 10-minute charge provides up to 3 hours of listening time. Additionally, the earbuds themselves are IP54-rated, making them resistant to splashes.

The FreeClip is scheduled for release in the UK and Europe at the end of December, with a price tag of £180 in the UK and €200 in Europe.

MatePad Pro 13.2″ Global Launch

Huawei has also launched its premium MatePad Pro 13.2″ tablet on the global market. The tablet will be available for pre-order in Europe starting January 8, with its official release set for January 22.

The 12/256 GB model is priced at €999, the 12/ 512GB version at €1,199, the Smart Magnetic Keyboard at €199, and the M-Pencil at €99.

The MatePad Pro 13.2″ boasts impressive hardware, featuring the Kirin 9000S SoC, running on HarmonyOS 4. It offers up to 16 GB of RAM and a substantial 1 TB of storage. The device features a 13.2″ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2,880 x 1,920 pixels.

It is equipped with a large 10,100 mAh battery that supports rapid 88W wired charging. In terms of multimedia, the MatePad Pro 13.2″ comes with six speakers and a trio of cameras: a 13MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 16MP front-facing camera, which is complemented by a ToF 3D sensor.