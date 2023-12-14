SadaBiz Lets Freelancers Save in USD and Spend in PKR

In a major boost for Pakistani freelancers navigating the uncertainties of the global gig economy, SadaPay unveiled a revolutionary feature today: the ability to accumulate international earnings in US Dollars (USD).

This groundbreaking update marks a significant shift in how freelancers manage their finances and empowers them with unprecedented control over their income.

This move addresses a major pain point for Pakistani freelancers who often face volatile exchange rates and limited options for managing their USD earnings. The new “Available Earnings” widget on the SadaBiz dashboard provides freelancers with a transparent view of their paid invoices and accumulated USD funds, similar to popular platforms like Fiverr and Upwork.

The key takeaway? Freelancers can now hold their USD earnings indefinitely, waiting for favorable exchange rates before converting them to Pakistani Rupees (PKR). This capability protects them from currency fluctuations, particularly crucial in Pakistan’s dynamic market.

SadaPay emphasizes that this isn’t a traditional USD bank account. Funds need to be converted to PKR and transferred to the user’s SadaBiz account for spending. This ensures transparency and reflects actual invoice payments, not just theoretical USD balances. Additionally, SadaPay plans to introduce fully functional USD, EUR, and GBP accounts in the future, further expanding financial horizons for Pakistani freelancers.

SadaPay’s commitment to freelancer autonomy extends beyond this new feature. The platform’s core features, including direct client billing and diverse payment options, empower freelancers to manage their finances seamlessly. Moreover, SadaPay prides itself on offering the best exchange rates in the country for foreign currency conversion, ensuring maximum value for every dollar earned.

The message is clear: Pakistani freelancers no longer have to be at the mercy of unpredictable exchange rates. With SadaPay’s USD earnings feature, they can now take control of their finances, optimize their income, and unlock the full potential of the global gig economy.