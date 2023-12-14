You Can Now PTA Approve iPhone 15 Via Interest-Free Installments

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Dec 14, 2023 | 1:57 pm

Bank Alfalah’s online store Alfa Mall offers PTA approvals on interest-free installments on all iPhone 15 models including the vanilla model. Using this service, the iPhone 15 can be PTA-approved for as little as Rs. 23,500 per month, adding up to a total cost of Rs. 140,999.

This is because the total cost can be broken down to 3 or 6 months of installments, but note that the 6-month installment plan also includes a 5% processing fee on top of the total cost. This service is only available to Bank Alfalah credit card holders.

As the screenshot shows, you have to choose your desired installment plan (3 months or 6 months) and add your CNIC number and the 15-digit IMEI number for your iPhone 15. This number can be found on the phone’s retail box or in its settings. You can also choose to approve multiple iPhones at the same time.

Once your transaction is complete, Alfa Mall will generate a PTA approval request and your phone should be approved within 10-12 days. Once the phone is successfully PTA approved, an Alfa Mall merchant will give you a call to inform you of the approval. If you don’t get a call within 12 days, you can manually check your phone’s approval status on PTA’s official website or by sending your IMEI number via SMS to 8484.

Specifications

iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus
Chipset Apple A16 Bionic Apple A16 Bionic
CPU Hexa-core (2×3.46 GHz Everest + 4×2.02 GHz Sawtooth) Hexa-core (2×3.46 GHz Everest + 4×2.02 GHz Sawtooth)
GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
OS iOS 17 iOS 17
Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
Display 6.1″ LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 1179 x 2556 pixels, 2000 nits peak brightness 6.7″ LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 1290 x 2796 pixels, 2000 nits peak brightness
RAM 6 GB 6 GB
Storage 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB
Card Slot No No
Main Camera 48 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.0µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS
12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide)		 48 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.0µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS
12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide)
Front Camera 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink
Battery
 Li-Ion 3349 mAh, non-removable Li-Ion 4383 mAh, non-removable
Price
 $799 $899

>