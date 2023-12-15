HEC and Microsoft Launch AI Skilling Program and Founders Hub in Pakistan

Islamabad recently witnessed a significant development in the field of educational technology with the renewal of the partnership between the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan and tech giant Microsoft. This collaboration was solidified through the signing of the Education Transformation Agreement (ETA) in a ceremony that marked a commitment to revolutionize technological education in Pakistan.

The event also saw the launch of several initiatives aimed at fostering innovation among students, including the Imagine Cup competition, Founders Hub, and AI Skilling programs. These platforms are designed to encourage students to showcase their creative ideas and entrepreneurial ventures. The ceremony was honored by the presence of Hassan Nasir Jamy, the Federal Secretary for the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication.

ALSO READ HEC to Participate in PCB’s Grade I Cricket Tournament

Jibran Jamshad, Country Principal Officer & Regional Education Lead at Microsoft, commented on the significance of this collaboration. “In this AI-driven era, we are on the cusp of a major educational transformation. Our joint efforts with HEC through the ETA symbolize our dedication to nurturing innovation and preparing the youth with essential future skills,” he said.

The event began with an engaging welcome speech by Dr. Zia Ul Qayyum, Executive Director of HEC. He emphasized the importance of the Founders Hub & AI Skilling in shaping an insightful and collaborative future in education and technology.

A key address was delivered by Hassan Nasir Jamy, who highlighted the critical role of Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence in today’s world. “Adopting IT and AI is more than a choice; it’s a strategic necessity that guides our progress and opens up new horizons, leading to a future rich in innovation, efficiency, and boundless opportunities,” he stated.

The ceremony’s focal point was the formal signing of the ETA, a milestone in Pakistan’s educational evolution. Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, Chairman of HEC, expressed his enthusiasm about this partnership. “Our agreement with Microsoft is a pledge to integrate technology into education and to cultivate an innovative spirit. This partnership is instrumental in creating a dynamic and adaptable learning environment for our students,” he remarked.