US Stops Issuing H-1B Visas to Students

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced that the quota for H-1B visas for the fiscal year 2024 has been reached. This includes both the regular cap of 65,000 visas and the master’s cap, which is set at 20,000 for those with U.S. advanced degrees.

Consequently, USCIS will no longer accept applications for these categories for FY 2024, except for certain exempt cases and current H-1B workers.

In the near future, USCIS plans to issue notifications to those registrants who were not selected for the FY 2024 H-1B numerical allocations. These notifications will be sent through online accounts, indicating their status as “Not Selected.”

Despite reaching the cap, USCIS will still process petitions exempt from these limitations. These include applications for current H-1B workers seeking to extend their stay, change employment terms, switch employers, or take on concurrent positions in additional H-1B roles.

The H-1B program is a critical tool for U.S. businesses to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations. For the most recent updates and information regarding the H-1B cap season, USCIS encourages petitioners to subscribe to their email updates.