Egg Prices Soar to Record High in Islamabad

Egg prices have spiked to Rs. 430 per dozen in Islamabad, significantly surpassing the official rate of Rs. 360 per dozen, market sources informed ProPakistani.

The price of 30 dozen eggs has surged from Rs. 10,500 to Rs. 12,500.

Market sources reported a massive shortage of eggs due to the exorbitant rates of the food item. The demand-supply gap has put immense pressure on the market, resulting in an unfortunate burden on consumers.

While the government has granted permission to import soybeans, a critical component in egg production, no official notification has been issued so far. This delay has contributed to the current inflationary cycle, sources added.

Sources said the Ministry of Climate Change is at the center of the notification delay which has fueled regulatory inaction over soybean imports. Soybeans play a crucial role in egg production, as they are a primary ingredient in poultry feed.

The delay in importing soybeans could lead to further challenges in sustaining egg production, exacerbating the existing shortage, they added.