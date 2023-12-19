KP Announces 2 Different Winter Vacation Schedules for Schools and Colleges



The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government has announced winter vacations for all the public and private educational institutes of the province.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the winter vacation for institutes in the plain areas of the province will begin on December 23 and end on December 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, winter vacations in the winter zone of the province will begin on December 23 and end on February 29, 2024.

The decision to announce winter vacations was taken in view of the prevailing cold weather conditions in the province. The winter vacation will provide students with an opportunity to relax and enjoy the holidays.

Earlier, the provincial governments of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan had also announced the schedule of winter vacations. According to the announcement, winter break has commenced from December 18 in Punjab, and December 16 in Balochistan.

Students across Sindh will enjoy winter vacations from December 22.

