Punjab Gets Rid of Uniform Restriction for Private and Govt School Students

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 15, 2023 | 6:35 pm

The Punjab education department has announced a temporary change in its school dress code for both private and government institutes during the winter season.

In a letter to the relevant officials, the education department has stated that there shouldn’t be any restriction on students, allowing them to wear sweaters and jackets of their own choice.

The temporary relaxation has been granted for the months of January and February. Previously, school students across Punjab were required to adhere to a specific dress code.

The decision was made to ease the financial burden on parents and ensure the well-being of the children, especially during the cold weather.

Experts in the education sector have lauded the decision, stating that it is a step in the right direction to mitigate the harsh weather conditions and address economic challenges.

Earlier this month, Punjab government announced the schedule of winter vacations for schools. According to the notification, students across the province will enjoy winter vacations from December 18 till January 1, 2024.

>