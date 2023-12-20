World Bank Board Approves $350 Million RISE-II Project For Pakistan

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved $350 million in financing for the Second Resilient Institutions for Sustainable Economy (RISE-II) Operation, which aims to strengthen fiscal management and promote competitiveness for sustained and inclusive economic growth.

“Pakistan needs urgent fiscal and structural reforms to restore macroeconomic balance and lay the foundations for sustainable growth,” says Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan. “RISE-II completes a first phase of tax, energy and business climate reforms geared to raising additional revenues, improve the targeting of expenditures and stimulate competition and investment.”

The operation contributes to better fiscal management by improving fiscal policy coordination, enhancing debt transparency and management, strengthening the taxation of property, and improving the financial viability of the power sector.

The operation also aims to foster growth and competitiveness by reducing the cost of tax compliance, improving financial sector transparency, encouraging the use of digital payments, and promoting exports by lowering import tariffs.

“Based on the foundations laid through RISE II and parallel support by other IFIs, Pakistan has the opportunity to tackle long-standing structural distortions in its economy after the upcoming general elections. Failing to use this opportunity would risk plunging the country back into stop-and-go economic cycles,” says Derek H. C. Chen, Task Team Leader of the operation.